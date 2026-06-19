Obituary: Pratima Dutta

Pratima Dutta (29 December 1929 – 8 June 2026), wife of Late Sukumar Dutta of Santipara, Dibrugarh, passed away at the residence of her youngest son, Gautam Dutta in Behala, Kolkata, at the age of 96. She was the mother of the Late Dr Partha Sarathi Dutta, former editor of Dainik Bhumiputra.

A dedicated social worker, Pratima Dutta played a pioneering role in the advancement of girls’ education in Dibrugarh. Her perseverance, vision, and tireless efforts, together with those of her fellow workers and associates, led to the establishment of Sree Sarada Sangha and subsequently Sister Nivedita School, Dibrugarh, where she served as founder secretary.

A devoted follower of Sri Ramakrishna, Sri Sarada Devi, and Swami Vivekananda, she received Diksha from Swami Shankaranandaji Maharaj at Belur Math in 1954.

Her death was widely condoled by her family members, friends, and others. Her Adya Shraddha will be performed at Behala, Kolkata.

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