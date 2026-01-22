Obituary: Swambudhan Phonglo

Swambudhan Phonglo, son of Sukhen Phonglo and proprietor of the weekly Dimasa newspaper ‘Haflong Khurang,’ breathed his last at around 12:30 am on Wednesday at Holy Spirit Hospital in Haflong.

A resident of Sengya Sambudhan Raji, Swambudhan Phonglo was 32 years old at the time of his demise and is sur-vived by his wife and their 4-year-old son. His untimely passing has cast a pall of sorrow over his family, relatives, friends, the media fraternity, and all who knew him.

Apart from ‘Haflong Khurang,’ the Late Phonglo had contributed to various media houses, including Hills Live. The team of Hills Live extended their deepest condolences and prayers for the family to stay strong during this difficult time.

Also Read: ASHA workers’ convention focuses on strengthening grassroots healthcare