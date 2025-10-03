Obituary: Raju Hazarika

Raju Hazarika, a resident of Naam Baghmora village, Biswanath Chariali passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Guwahati after suffering from respiratory problems. He was 50. He served as an office assistant at Biswanath College and was popular among students for his amiable behaviour.

Late Hazarika was actively involved with Naam Baghmora Namghar and led the religious activities in the area. He leaves behind his wife, a son, and other relatives. Biswanath College and several other organizations paid their last tributes to the departed soul on Wednesday night.

