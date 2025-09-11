Obituary: Nirmali Hazarika

Nirmali Hazarika, a resident of Itachali in Nagaon town, passed away on Tuesday due to old-age-related ailments. She was 85.

She had a long career as a government school teacher joining service way back in 1965. A post-graduate in History from Dibrugarh University, she had served in the Nagaon Govt Girls’ HS School and retired from service as the first lady Principal of the prestigious Nagaon Govt Boys’ HS School in 1998.

She leaves behind three sons, four daughters-in-law, three grandsons, and other relatives. Her last rites were performed at the Shivasthan cremation ground here on Wednesday.

