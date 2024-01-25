Assam: Chief Executive Member of NCHAC Debolal Garlosa distributes 6,887 new ration cards in Dima Hasao

Haflong: Chief Executive Member of NCHAC Debolal Gorlosa distributed 6, 887 (six thousand eight hundred and eighty-seven) ration cards to new beneficiaries at District Library Auditorium on Wednesday. CEM Gorlosa said that as many as 27,722 people would be benefitted through this new ration cards that have been distributed on Wednesday. He further requested that those who have not enrolled for their family ration cards should get in touch with the officials so as to ensure they are not barred from their rights. Under the Food Security Act, two types of ration cards are issued. He said that there are two types of cards issued according to the financial status of the beneficiaries viz Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) card and Priority Household (PHH) card.

Secretary Partha Sarathi Jahari briefed about the National Food Security Act 2013 which was enacted with the aim of ensuring food security of the people of the country. In Assam, the National Food Security Act has been in force since December 2015.

According to the 2011 census, the number of beneficiaries covered under the Food Security Act in Assam is around 2.52 crore, covering a high of 84.17% in rural areas and a maximum of 60.35% in urban areas. Under the Food Security Act, two types of ration cards are issued-Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) card and Priority Household (PHH) card. Each Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) family receives 35 kg of free rice per month and each member of each Priority Household (PHH) receives 5 kg of free rice per month.

From January 2023, the Union Government has provided free rice across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for all beneficiaries under the Food Security Act. The target of beneficiaries in Assam is 2.52 crore of which around 2.00 crore are achieved further. The Assam Cabinet has decided to cover 40 lakhs new people in the state under this scheme.

CEM Gorlosa stated that under the dynamic leadership of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, as per this Cabinet decision the Government of Assam has succeeded in including 42,85,745 new beneficiaries under the Food Security Act across the State and 10,73,489 new families were registered for ration cards.

