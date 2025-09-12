All Jamuguri Students’ Union Felicitates Sonitpur’s Best Teachers

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A delegate of All Jamuguri Students’ Union on Thursday felicitated four teachers who were awarded as district-level best teachers by the Sonitpur district administration in Tezpur on September 5. The delegation comprising of Abhijit Nath, President of Sonitpur district AASU, Dhurjat Goswami, Assistant General Secretary, Samiran Barua, President of All Jamuguri Students’ Union, Rahul Saikia, Secretary, visited Borbhagiya MV School, Mina Basnet ME School, North Jamuguri HSS, and Jamuguri Adarsha HS and felicitated Binu Bora, Sanjib Sarma, Deep Hazarika, and Saranan Deva Nath respectively. The AASU team felicitated the teachers with citations, gamusas, and packets of books.

Also Read: Youth to Northeast: Govt Launches Immersive Cultural Exchange for National Integration

Also Watch: