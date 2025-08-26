Obituary: Tanistha Kashyap

The family of Late Tanistha Kashyap observed her fifth death anniversary on Wednesday. Tanistha was born on October 4, 2016, and passed away on August 23, 2020. Though her life was short, she left behind beautiful memories that her loved ones continue to cherish. She is lovingly remembered by her father Anil Ch Roy, mother Pinki Bezbaruah, sister Niriksha Bezbaruah, brother Dhritishman Ray, her grandparents, uncles, aunts, and the extended Bezbaruah family. Her family prays that her memory remains a source of love and light forever.

Also Read: Obituary: Dalimi Saikia

Also Watch: