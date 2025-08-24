Obituary: Dalimi Saikia

Dalimi Saikia, a devout lady and resident of Tonganagaon under Gohpur Municipality in Biswanath district, passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Tezpur after a prolonged battle with neurological illness. She was 68.

Late Saikia was actively associated with several local religious and social organisations.

She is survived by her husband, two sons, one daughter, and a large circle of relatives.

Her demise was deeply mourned by many organizations, including the Gohpur District Journalists’ Union, Sahitya Sabha, among others.

