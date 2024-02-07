Obituary Thogiram Das

Thogiram Das, noted educationist and social activist of the greater Dhing town, breathed his last at his Dhing Ratna Nagar residence on Tuesday morning due to old age ailments. He was 84. Born in 1939 at Dhing No 2 Lahkargaon village, he joined as a science teacher in Bhuragaon Hari Charan Government HS School and then was transferred to Dhing KB HS School in 1985. He retired from Dhing KB HS School in 1998 after rendering his services there for over dozen of years.

He was associated with almost all socio cultural as well as literary organizations of Dhing including Dhing Sahitya Sabha, Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, Dhing Ratna Bhavan Bihutoli, etc till his death. He leaves behind his wife, three daughters and a host of relatives. His demise was mourned by various local organizations as well as other dignitaries and also prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul in heaven.

