All Assam Journalists’ Union ’s executive meet held in Nagaon

NAGAON: The first executive meet of the newly-formed Nagaon District Unit of All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) was held recently. The meeting was organized in association with Kathiatoli Press Club and chaired by Hareswar Borah, the president of AAJU, Nagaon.

During the meeting, the district unit took a series of resolutions for its future activities in greater interest of the journalist fraternity. Pankaj Kumar Nath, the state president of the organization attended the programme as the chief guest.

While addressing the occasion, Pankaj Kumar Nath asserted that AAJU is working hard for a proposed law for security of the journalists and its drafts will come out soon. “We will submit it to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and will request as well as demand him to pass it for greater interest of the community.

During the programme, Kathiatoli Press Club felicitated two senior hawkers of the areas and also the wife of former senior central leader of AAJU Lt Homeswar Hira, journalist pensioner. The felicitation programme was mentored by Mukti Kam Laskar. AAJU’s Nagaon District Unit initiated a resolution to its state committee in the meeting to proceed a state level journalist award in the name of Lt Homeswar Hira who had contributed a lot to the organization.

The meeting was anchored by Sofikur Rahman, the secretary of the district unit. Ajoy Mahatu, executive president of the district unit, Faizur Rahman, central executive, senior scribe and Ghana Kanta Bora, the president of Kathiatoli Press Club and over fifty scribes from various press clubs in the district participated in the meeting.

