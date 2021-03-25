 Top
Observer appointed by ECI inspects expenditure of candidates in Tinsukia

The Expenditure Observer appointed by the Election Commission of India for 126 Sadiya LAC, Dr S Venugopal has performed the third and last inspection on expenditure of candidates of all the political parties, including independent candidates.

ECI

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 6:32 AM GMT

OUR CORRESPONDENT

In view of the forthcoming poll to be held on March 27, 29 different counters have been prepared for the distribution and receipt of polling materials among the polling personnel. The in-charge of these counters were imparted two-hour long training in the auditorium of SDO (Civil) Sadiya on Wednesday.

Expenditure Observer Election Commission of India 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
