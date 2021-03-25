Observer appointed by ECI inspects expenditure of candidates in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: The Expenditure Observer appointed by the Election Commission of India for 126 Sadiya LAC, Dr S Venugopal has performed the third and last inspection on expenditure of candidates of all the political parties, including independent candidates.

In view of the forthcoming poll to be held on March 27, 29 different counters have been prepared for the distribution and receipt of polling materials among the polling personnel. The in-charge of these counters were imparted two-hour long training in the auditorium of SDO (Civil) Sadiya on Wednesday.

