Oil India backs IIT-incubated startup’s indigenous EVs for cleaner oilfield operations

DULIAJAN: Oil India Limited (OIL) supported the launch of three indigenously designed electric vehicles developed by a startup incubated at IIT Bhubaneswar, aimed at meeting the requirements of oilfield and field operations.

The vehicles were inaugurated virtually on August 16 during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur, where the MC2 Foundation also launched an Energy Innovation Hackathon to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the energy sector. The vehicles were formally flagged off at Duliajan by OIL Resident Chief Executive Binayananda Bharali. The startup, Hopun Innovations Pvt Ltd, has developed 13 electric vehicles so far, with three deployed at Duliajan for field trials and demonstration. OIL said the initiative reflected its support for startups and its commitment to indigenous innovation, clean mobility and sustainable energy solutions, a press release said.

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