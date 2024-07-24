Oil India Limited Signs Contract with Dolphin Drilling for Offshore Drilling Unit in Delhi

DIBRUGARH: Oil India Limited (OIL), India’s oldest oil and gas company and the youngest Maharatna CPSE, signed a contract with Dolphin Drilling Limited, Norway, a leading drilling contractor for the offshore oil and gas industry, for the hiring of the “Anchor Moored Semi-Submersible Drilling Unit Blackford Dolphin” on Monday in Delhi. The contract was signed by the CEO of Dolphin Drilling and the General Manager (C&P) of OIL in presence of the chairman and managing director of OIL along with functional directors and senior officials of OIL and Dolphin Drilling Limited. The Blackford Dolphin will be deployed for drilling in Andaman Offshore Blocks to undertake exploration activities in the block.

