OIL India Opens Executive Career Pathways in Guwahati; Applications Close November 14

Guwahati: Oil India Limited (OIL), a prestigious Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking, has officially launched its highly anticipated Executive Cadre recruitment drive for 2026. The company is actively inviting online applications from eligible Indian nationals to fill 32 vacant positions across Grade A, B, and C executive cadres.

A substantial portion of these technical and administrative deployments will be directed toward key regional hubs, including the Centre of Excellence for Energy Studies (CoEES) based in Guwahati, Assam.

According to the official advertisement (No. HRAQ/REC-EX-B/2026-03), the recruitment focuses heavily on bolstering OIL’s core engineering and scientific research wings.

The available positions include five Superintending Research Scientists (Grade C), 14 Senior Mechanical Officers (Grade B), and four Senior Petroleum Officers (Grade B). Administrative and support capacities are also being reinforced with openings for Senior Accounts Officers, Hindi Officers, and a Confidential Secretary.

Salaries for the roles are highly competitive, ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹2,20,000 per month depending on the grade, complemented by excellent PSU benefits.

"This recruitment drive represents a vital step in our expansion strategy in Northeast India," an official from OIL’s Human Resources department stated on the condition of anonymity. "By injecting fresh engineering talent and specialized research capabilities into our Guwahati and Duliajan operational centers, we aim to significantly optimize our energy exploration and green-energy integration frameworks."

The deadline for submitting online applications via the Oil India Limited Careers Portal is November 14, 2026, at 11:00 AM. General and OBC candidates are required to pay a processing fee of ₹500, while SC, ST, EWS, and PwBD applicants are completely exempted. A Computer Based Test (CBT) to screen applicants is tentatively scheduled to take place on December 28, 2026.