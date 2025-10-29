Assam Announces Recruitment Drive for Over 10,673 Teacher Posts Under Samagra Shiksha Assam

Guwahati : The office of the Director of Elementary Education , Assam has announced a major recruitment drive to fill 10,673 vacancies for Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) teachers under Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA).
Eligible candidates currently working as Contractual or State Pool Teachers must have completed a minimum of three consecutive years of service as of September 30. Applications will be accepted online only from November 8 to November 30 through the official website. Offline submissions will not be considered.
The recruitment will be conducted in accordance with the Assam Elementary Education (Provincialisation) Amendment Rules, 2025, with an initial pay scale of ₹14,000–₹70,000, along with grade pay and other admissible allowances.
Prospective applicants are advised to carefully read the official notification for details regarding eligibility criteria, application procedures, and required documentation.
The Director of Elementary Education has stated that the department reserves the right to amend, defer, or cancel the recruitment process without prior notice.