Assam Announces Recruitment Drive for Over 10,673 Teacher Posts Under Samagra Shiksha Assam

Guwahati : The office of the Director of Elementary Education , Assam has announced a major recruitment drive to fill 10,673 vacancies for Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) teachers under Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA).

Eligible candidates currently working as Contractual or State Pool Teachers must have completed a minimum of three consecutive years of service as of September 30. Applications will be accepted online only from November 8 to November 30 through the official website. Offline submissions will not be considered.