Oil Tanker Suspected of Liquor Smuggling Seized Near Assam–Nagaland Border

Nazira: In a major crackdown, police carried out an operation at Halowating, near the Assam–Nagaland border, and seized an oil tanker allegedly used for smuggling illegal liquor.

According to reports, a section of unscrupulous traders has been using new tactics to transport drugs, liquor, and other illegal goods from Assam to neighbouring states for profit. Acting on the information, a police team led by Nazira Co-District Police Officer Tushar Desai, along with officials from Halowating Police Station, launched an early morning raid based on confidential inputs.

During the operation, police intercepted a tanker bearing registration number AS-06-AG-1844 under suspicious circumstances. Police suspected the presence of a hidden chamber inside the Bharat Petroleum oil tanker, so they seized the vehicle and initiated an investigation.

Recent days have seen allegations of illegal liquor smuggling from Assam to Nagaland, according to sources. In response, Halowating police had intensified vigilance in the area and identified the tanker moving in a suspicious manner.

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