Jagiroad Police Seize 24 Livestock Hidden in Oil Tanker on NH-27; Three Arrested

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Jagiroad police on Thursday, during a routine check at NH-27 here, seized 24 livestock being illegally transported in a crude oil tanker, bearing registration number AS05C1034, and arrested three persons in this connection. Jagiroad police station Officer-In-Charge Bhadreshwar Pegu said that the three smugglers were identified as Shariful Ali, Mohammad Alaluddin, and Muzzamil Haque. They were planning to smuggle the livestock via Jagiroad to Jorabat in Meghalaya.

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