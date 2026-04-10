On-Duty Polling Official Dies at Naduar Booth in Assam, Triggers Sensation in Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Sensation prevailed in and around the Naduar area as the news of the death of an on-duty polling official reached the common people on Thursday. According to information, one Deven Horo, an assistant teacher of Dopdopi LP school, hailing from Kachari Gaon, Rangapara, died at polling station number 230, located at Dolapani in the southern part of Sootea of 69-Naduar LAC on Thursday. As per information received from the local residents, the polling official, who felt unwell at around 7.30 am, was taken to the Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Later on, a team of Sootea police escorted his body to TMC&H for autopsy.

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