One dies of COVID-19 at Tezpur Medical College & Hospital

A CORRESPONDENT



JAMUGURIHAT: Omiya Hazarika (88), a resident of Kacharigaon, Sootea breathed her last in the early hours of Monday at Tezpur Medical College & Hospital due to COVID 19. Omiya Hazarika was admitted to a private hospital at Biswanath Chariali on Sunday where she was tested COVID negative. She was referred to Tezpur for further treatment where she was tested COVID positive. Later on, she was shifted to TMC&H where she breathed her last in the early hours on Monday.

