One dies of COVID at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT



JAMUGURIHAT: A new case of COVID-19 death was reported at Jamugurihat on Sunday.

According to information, one Madan Kafle (72), a resident of Gamiripal, Jamugurihat died of COVID-19 at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH). Kafle had tested COVID-19 positive at Jamugurihat on Friday and was advised for home quarantine. He did not feel well on Sunday evening and was brought to Jamuguri Subsidiary Hospital from where he was referred to TMCH for further treatment. He breathed his last at TMCH. He leaves behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives.

Also Watch: 'It was either die or surrender situation': Surrendered ULFI (I) Dy chief Drishti Asom

Also Read: Two new corona cases reported in Hailakandi district







