A CORRESPONDENT



JAMUGURIHAT: Rashmi Devi, wife of one Dambaru Powdel, a resident of No. 2 Batiaroka under Sootea PS of Biswanath district, breathed her last at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday due to COVID- 19. She was 20. According to information, she was admitted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital on Monday where tested COVID positive. But she succumbed to the deadly virus on Tuesday.

