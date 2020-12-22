 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

One injured in a road mishap at Raichai near Demow

A youth in a Scooty hit an Eco-Sports car on Monday.

road mishap

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  22 Dec 2020 5:15 AM GMT

A Correspondent

DEMOW: A youth in a Scooty hit an Eco-Sports car on Monday. The youth saw the police check point at Raichai near Demow and tried to flee from that area at a high speed. The Scotty (AS 04 X 8416) was coming from Nitaipukhuri side and while fleeing from the area, the Scooty hit an Eco-Sports car (AS 03 M 8844) which was coming from the opposite side. The youth received minor injuries.

Also Watch: 'It was either die or surrender situation': Surrendered ULFI (I) Dy chief Drishti Asom

Also read: Death penalty to one for rape and murder charges in Biswanath


Demow youth 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X