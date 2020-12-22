One injured in a road mishap at Raichai near Demow

A Correspondent



DEMOW: A youth in a Scooty hit an Eco-Sports car on Monday. The youth saw the police check point at Raichai near Demow and tried to flee from that area at a high speed. The Scotty (AS 04 X 8416) was coming from Nitaipukhuri side and while fleeing from the area, the Scooty hit an Eco-Sports car (AS 03 M 8844) which was coming from the opposite side. The youth received minor injuries.

Also Watch: 'It was either die or surrender situation': Surrendered ULFI (I) Dy chief Drishti Asom

Also read: Death penalty to one for rape and murder charges in Biswanath



