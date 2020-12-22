Death penalty to one for rape and murder charges in Biswanath

A Correspondent



Biswanath Chariali: Additional District and Session Court, Biswanath awarded death penalty to one Mangal Paik on Monday on charges of rape and murder of a minor girl.

According to information, in 2018, Mangal Paik of Budhagaon village, Lokhara in Sonitpur district came as a guest in a family of Dekorai tea estate under Chatiya police station and there, a 3-year-old girl was raped and killed by him. The culprit was arrested after registering a case bearing no 206/18 by police on the charge of killing and burying the infant. During the investigation, the convict confessed his crime. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge sentenced him to death under sections of 364/376, (A) 6 of POSCO Act and 302 and 201 of IPC.

