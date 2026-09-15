One Lakh Artistes to Perform Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini’ Across Assam on November 18

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Axam Xahitya Xabha has decided to organise a statewide performance of Zubeen Garg's popular song 'Mayabini' by one lakh artistes on November 18. The programme will be held at various district and sub-divisional headquarters in collaboration with the Zubeen Garg Trust and the Zubeen Garg Fan Club. The decision was taken at the Xabha's sixth Central Executive Committee meeting for the 2025-27 term, held at the Udalguri Gorkha Auditorium on Sunday. Addressing the delegates, Xabha President Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami said that the organisation would continue to work at the forefront for the advancement of Assamese language and culture. He announced that English translations of 100 songs by Zubeen Garg would be published by November. A full-length statue of the singer would also be installed at the Xabha's central office in Jorhat during the same month.

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