One Quintal of Alleged Illegal Beef Seized on Hajo–Amingaon Road in Kamrup, Four Arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A large quantity of alleged illegally transported beef was seized during an operation conducted on the Hajo–Amingaon connecting road in Assam’s Kamrup district on Sunday morning. The operation was carried out based on information received from a confidential source, with the assistance of the North Kamrup district unit of Hindu Jagaran Assam. The team reportedly chased the suspected transporters on the road and seized around one quintal of the alleged prohibited meat.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the alleged illegal transportation. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sahidul Ali of Dampur in Hajo, Rafikul Hussain of Dampur, Ishak Ali of Mukalmua and Shahjahan Ali of Mukalmua.

Also Read: Police seize suspected beef consignment, arrest key supplier in Guwahati