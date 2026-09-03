One-time financial aid awarded to meritorious students under Taburam Taid’s Education Jyoti Scheme

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A programme to provide one-time financial assistance to students who secured first division in the Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Final examinations under the ‘Education Jyoti Scheme’ of educationist Taburam Taid was completed on Tuesday across the 40 constituencies of the Mising Autonomous Council.

As part of the programme, separate cheque-distribution ceremonies were organised on Wednesday for students from No. 28 Dhansiri and No. 40 Barnai Billam constituencies, both under Bokakhat sub-division. Public meetings in this regard were held at Nikori Bartal Natya Mandir in the Dhansiri constituency and at Paschim Gulong Temera Natya Mandir in the Barnai Billam constituency. At the meetings, one-time financial assistance was also provided to sportspersons.

Also Read: Assam: Barak Valley residents extend financial aid to flood victims