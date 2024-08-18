One Youth Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Tragic Road Accident at Betagaon, Tamulpur

GORESWAR: In a serious road accident, one youth died on the spot and the other was seriously injured at Betagaon under Goreswar police station on Thursday evening in Tamulpur district.

The deceased was identified as Abhijit Sarania (24), son of Puwaram Deka of Barphukankhat village near Goreswar town and the injured youth was Rupam Deka of Betagaon village.

Sources said that Abhijit Sarania was riding towards his home with his Pulsar bike bearing Registration No AS 28 D-2241 collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction.

Local people took the injured youths to the nearby hospital where the doctor declared Abhijit Sarania dead and Rupam Deka was referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

Also Read: ABMSU Lodges FIR Against Veer Lachit Sena for Hate Crimes Against Minority Migrant Workers in Tangla

Also Watch: