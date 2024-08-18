ABMSU Lodges FIR Against Veer Lachit Sena for Hate Crimes Against Minority Migrant Workers in Tangla

TANGLA: The activists of All BTC Minority Students Union (ABMSU) have expressed concern over the number of hate crime incidents on migrant workers belonging to religious minority communities at Tangla town in Udalguri district. According to reports, the self styled members of Veer Lachit Sena have been indulging in hooliganism and threatening the migrant workers of dire consequences and have even forced many workers to leave their workplace halting many construction sites in and around Tangla town of Udalguri district. The president of ABMSU, Taison Hussain along with a delegation taking strong cognisance of the incidents have lodged an FIR against the miscreants with Tangla Police Station on Saturday.

Talking to mediapersons, he said , “It is quite astonishing to note that despite the Constitution of the country ensuring equal rights to every citizen including right to move freely and right to livelihood, miscreants under the banner of Veer Lachit Sena have been promoting enmity between different religious groups and openly indulging in hooliganism and threatening migrant workers of causing death under broad daylight in Tangla town .”

He further asserted that the miscreants have even uploaded the videos of their brazen act in social media which clearly indicates the criminal intention and motive of the group which is acting with impunity. He also questioned the role of police and district administration who have not taken any measures to curb such incidents which have potential to fuel communal unrest in the region. He further urged the Udalguri Police and Assam DGP GP Singh to immediately act and arrest the culprits involved in the incidents and ensure the safety and security of migrant workers in the region and take curative measures to prevent such incidents in future.

