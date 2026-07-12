ONGC silent on Assam’s shale gas potential; RTI queries allegedly ignored

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The vast potential of shale gas reserves in Assam and the Northeast continues to remain shrouded in mystery, with allegations emerging that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has maintained a conspicuous silence on the issue and failed to respond to Right to Information (RTI) queries.

Shale gas, considered a significant unconventional energy resource globally, is known for being relatively environmentally friendly compared to traditional fossil fuels. While conventional oil and gas extraction contributes significantly to air pollution and global warming, shale gas-trapped within sedimentary rock layers underground-offers a cleaner alternative despite higher extraction costs.

In India, surveys conducted by national and international agencies have indicated the presence of shale gas reserves in regions such as the Gangetic basin, Assam, Gujarat, and various offshore areas. On January 5, 2013, then Union Petroleum Minister M Veerappa Moily announced plans for shale gas exploration in Assam. Subsequently, both ONGC and Oil India Limited identified potential sites in Lakwa, Banamali, Namti, Dibrugarh, Chabua, and Doomdooma.

However, more than a decade later, there has been little to no public disclosure regarding the progress or findings of these explorations. In 2017, ONGC reportedly halted shale gas exploration citing technical challenges. Yet, concerns persist that crucial information is being deliberately withheld.

Attempts to obtain clarity through RTI applications submitted to the ONGC chairman, as well as communications with the public relations offices at its Nazira-based Assam Asset headquarters and the Jorhat Basin, have reportedly yielded no response, deepening suspicions around the issue.

Adding to the controversy, the Government of India had granted permission to private sector company Essar to undertake shale gas exploration. This has raised questions about why a Maharatna public sector enterprise like ONGC has been unable-or unwilling-to proceed similarly.

Despite widespread media coverage in regional newspapers, ONGC's Assam Asset office in Nazira has remained largely unresponsive. Critics allege that the organisation continues to rely on selectively issued press statements while avoiding direct engagement with local journalists, even ignoring RTI obligations.

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