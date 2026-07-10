Nazira: Continuous gas leakage near ONGC oil field in Geleki sparks panic

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A serious situation has emerged in the Bishnupur Adarsha Gaon area under the Geleki No-Pam Baruwati Gaon Panchayat of Nazira co-district, allegedly due to negligence and irresponsibility of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) authorities.

Residents of the area are gripped with fear following reports of continuous gas leakage from multiple underground locations near an ONGC oil field. The incident has created widespread panic, with locals fearing that a major accident could occur at any moment.

According to sources, the alarming situation came to light when gas suddenly began leaking at high pressure from beneath the ground inside a broiler farm owned by a local resident, Basanta Duwara. Within moments, the pungent and potentially toxic gas spread across the area, triggering chaos and concern among villagers.

Since then, residents have been living under constant fear of a possible disaster. Upon receiving information, an ONGC team rushed to the site and has been conducting extensive excavation work using heavy machinery since Wednesday morning to identify the source of the leakage. However, they have not yet been able to trace the exact origin of the gas.

As of the time of filing this report, while excavation was ongoing in Duwara's premises, fresh gas emission was reported from underground near a nearby ONGC oil well. This has further heightened anxiety among locals, raising serious questions about ONGC's handling of the situation.

Although fire brigade vehicles have been stationed in the area as a precautionary measure, angry residents have expressed strong resentment against ONGC. They allege that the repeated occurrence of such dangerous incidents is due to the company's failure to replace old and deteriorating pipelines in a timely manner.

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