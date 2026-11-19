A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A shocking revelation has emerged in connection with the sensational triple murder at Kamalabari in Duliajan, Dibrugarh, with police claiming that financial losses from online gaming drove the prime accused to allegedly plan a robbery that culminated in the brutal killing of three members of a family.

According to police, the prime accused, Raju Das, had allegedly lost around Rs 4 lakh borrowed from his father to online gaming. Desperate to recover the money and repay the debt, he allegedly hatched a robbery plan with an accomplice, Amir Das, which ultimately resulted in the gruesome murders.

The two accused, who allegedly looted cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables from the house after committing the crime, were planning to flee to Bengaluru via Guwahati. However, their escape plan was foiled when a joint team of Dibrugarh police, Charaideo police, and the Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended them at Simaluguri Railway Station while they were attempting to board the Avadh Assam Express to Guwahati.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused entered the house at around 8:30 am on Monday and allegedly attacked the three family members with a hammer, killing them. They then looted cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables before leaving the scene at approximately 12:15 pm.

Police have recovered several stolen items from the possession of the accused, including approximately Rs 13,510 in cash, gold jewellery, and other valuables, Additional SP Nirmal Ghosh said.