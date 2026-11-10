Operation Falcon: Nine Suspected Poachers Arrested in Assam as Rhino Attacks Suspect

Guwahati: A major anti-poaching sweep across Assam has led to the arrest of nine suspected rhino poachers under the state's ongoing "Operation Falcon," including one suspect who was aggressively attacked and injured by a one-horned rhinoceros during a high-stakes ambush on Monday night.

The coordinated operations, executed jointly by the Assam Police and the State Forest Department over the last 48 hours, targeted active illegal wildlife syndicates operating along the fringes of the state’s protected reserves. The arrests mark a significant victory for Operation Falcon, an aggressive enforcement campaign launched to maintain the state's stringent zero-poaching goals.

The first breakthrough occurred in the dense Barluit forest within the Hatishal area of Teok, close to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve boundary. Acting on actionable intelligence, a joint squad ambushed a four-member poaching cell hailing from Gohpur, Narayanpur, and Jajimukh.

During the operation, an adult rhinoceros charged the group, directly attacking and injuring one of the suspects before rangers could secure the area. The injured suspect was taken into custody alongside his three accomplices and provided immediate medical attention.

"Our teams are maintaining an absolute zero-tolerance posture against wildlife crime," said a senior official from the Jorhat Forest Division. "The fact that these suspects were deep inside the riverine forest infrastructure indicates a premeditated attempt to target our rhino population. Operation Falcon will continue to squeeze these cross-border networks."

Simultaneously, a second tactical operation inside the Sonai-Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Sonitpur District resulted in the arrest of five more suspected poachers. Authorities identified the individuals as Hapan Soren, Tala Soren, Monty Murmu, Chamato Soren, and Mangal Hasda. Field units recovered a handmade firearm, ammunition, and various sharp weapons intended for dehorning operations.

Assam Police officials confirmed that all five individuals from the Sonitpur operation have been formally remanded to judicial custody following an initial interrogation.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to protecting the endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros, deploying advanced digital tracking and local village intelligence networks to prevent any security lapses.