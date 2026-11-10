Northeast India's First Grandmaster Mayank Chakraborty Conferred Asom Gaurav

Guwahati: History has been scripted for Indian chess as 16-year-old prodigy Mayank Chakraborty officially became the first-ever Chess Grandmaster (GM) from Assam and the entire Northeast region. In celebration of his monumental achievements, the Government of Assam announced that the young maestro has been selected for the prestigious Asom Gaurav Award 2025 recently.

The decision was formalized during an Assam Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. In a public statement congratulating the sports icon, the Chief Minister's Office lauded Mayank's journey from Kamrup (Metropolitan) to the upper echelons of international chess.

"Mayank's journey reminds us that age is no barrier when talent meets dedication, discipline, and determination," the official state address noted. "He made his move on the global chess stage, establishing a historic milestone for Assam and the entire Northeast."

The teen sensation officially became India’s 94th Grandmaster after an unbeaten, dominant performance at the 8th GM Tournament in Stockholm North, Sweden. Mayank clinched first place in the tournament, racking up 7 points out of 9, defeating top seeds, and decisively crossing the mandatory 2500 FIDE rating barrier required for the GM title.

Prior to this ultimate breakthrough, he was already celebrated as the youngest International Master from the region, a three-time National Champion, and the winner of seven international medals.

The Asom Gaurav Award—one of the state’s highest civilian honours modelled on the Padma awards—comes with a citation, a medal, and a cash prize of ₹3 lakh, alongside state-sponsored medical benefits and residency privileges. The official presentation ceremony is scheduled by the state cabinet to take place this coming December.

The chess and sports communities across the state have erupted in celebration.

Local chess mentors view this milestone as a massive catalyst that will inspire a completely new generation of mind-sports athletes from Northeast India, proving that global sports mastery is well within reach.