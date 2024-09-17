Assam News

Opposition Erupts Over New Mising Autonomous Council Boundaries: 17 Organizations Demand Removal of Non-Mishing Villages

Several villages in Sivasagar district, including Alisiga, Ligiribari NC, Balama Koibarta, Lepai Sumoni, Dighaldariyali, Demowmukh, Demowmukh Gohain, Gohainbari, Kowamora Handique, Koibarta Doloni, Dikhowmukh, and others, have been included in the newly proposed boundary of the Mising Autonomous Council.
SIVASAGAR: Several villages in Sivasagar district, including Alisiga, Ligiribari NC, Balama Koibarta, Lepai Sumoni, Dighaldariyali, Demowmukh, Demowmukh Gohain, Gohainbari, Kowamora Handique, Koibarta Doloni, Dikhowmukh, and others, have been included in the newly proposed boundary of the Mising Autonomous Council. Meanwhile, 17 organizations strongly opposed this move and staged a protest on Monday. They demanded the exclusion of all non-Mishing majority villages from the Mising Autonomous Council.

The organizations submitted a memorandum to the government through the Sivasagar District Commissioner, expressing their concerns. In the memorandum, the leadership of the organizations made it clear that if all non-Mising villages of Sivasagar district and Upper Assam are not removed from the proposed Mising Autonomous Council’s boundary, the entire Upper Assam region will witness intensified protests in the future.

