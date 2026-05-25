Orang Bihu committees face financial crisis, seek Assam government assistance

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Eleven Bihu and Baisagu celebration committees of the Orang areas in Udalguri district have appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to release the annual government grants traditionally provided to festival organizing committees across the state.

The appeal was made during a joint press conference organized by the committees on Sunday at Orang. According to the organizers, each committee is currently facing a serious financial burden, with debts ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 following the recently concluded Rongali Bihu and Baisagu celebrations. The committee members stated that in previous years the Assam Government had been providing financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh to Bihu celebration committees. However, due to the recently held Assam Assembly elections, the grant was reportedly not released this year.

Despite not receiving the assistance, the committees celebrated the festivals with traditional enthusiasm and public participation, hoping that the government support would arrive later. Organizers alleged that many members spent money from their personal savings, while several committees also borrowed funds from women’s self-help groups and other local sources to manage the expenses.

The organizers expressed concern that the growing debt has now placed them under severe financial pressure. They urged the state government to immediately release the pending grants so that the committees can repay their loans and continue preserving the cultural heritage of Bihu and Baisagu in the Orang and its neighboring areas.

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