ORANG: Grand Public Farewell Accorded to Udalguri Police Officer Manojjwal Gogoi

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a heartfelt gesture of respect and appreciation, the Udalguri Anchalik Students’ Union organised a grand public farewell felicitation programme in honour of Manojjwal Gogoi, Officer-in-Charge of Udalguri Sadar police station, on Thursday at the Swahid Munin Das Memorial Auditorium.

The farewell meeting was attended by representatives of numerous social, literary, cultural and student organisations, who gathered to acknowledge Gogoi’s dedicated service and contribution towards maintaining law and order in the district.

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