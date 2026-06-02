Udalguri: Orang Police Station Bids Warm Farewell to OC Hirakjyoti Das

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A heartfelt farewell ceremony was organised at Orang police station in Udalguri district on May 31 to bid farewell to the Officer-in-Charge of Orang PS, Hirakjyoti Das. The programme witnessed the participation of police officials, members of Village Defence Parties, journalists, and well-wishers from different parts of the Orang area. The farewell meeting was conducted by the Circle Police Officer of Rowta Police Circle, Utpal Sharma, while the objective of the gathering was explained by Sub-Inspector Surajit Hazarika. Speakers at the event fondly recalled the sincere service, discipline, and administrative efficiency displayed by Hirakjyoti Das during his tenure at Orang police station.

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