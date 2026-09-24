Orang Police Seize Over 400 kg of Suspected Cannabis Worth Rs 2 Crore in Udalguri Raid

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a major breakthrough against the illegal trade in narcotic substances, Orang police seized 408.630 kg of suspected cannabis from a goods-carrying three-wheeler at Begenabari in Udalguri district on Wednesday.

Acting on specific information, a police team launched an operation at around 2 pm and intercepted the vehicle bearing registration number AS13ER6288. The alleged trafficker, however, abandoned the vehicle and fled after noticing the police team from a distance.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Orang Police Station Sub-Inspector Jitumoni Kalita.

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