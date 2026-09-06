Orang Police Station Holds Emotional Farewell for SI Surajit Hazarika in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Orang police station in Udalguri district witnessed an emotional farewell on September 3 as officers, personnel, and members of local organisations came together to honour Sub-Inspector Surajit Hazarika for his service and contribution.

The farewell meeting was conducted by Officer-in-Charge Manoj Kumar Das, while Shiba Ram Deka, a member of the Orang Police Station Citizens' Committee, outlined the purpose of the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Sub-Inspector Dipankar Nath, Jitumoni Kalita, Shiba Ram Deka, and representatives of the Village Defence Organisation recalled Hazarika's sincerity, dedication, and commitment to duty during his tenure at Orang police station.

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