Orang Police Trace and Return 12 Lost Mobile Phones to Owners in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Orang police under Udalguri district recovered 12 lost mobile phones between June and August this year and handed them over to their rightful owners last week. The recovery operation was carried out under the leadership of Orang Police Station Officer-in-Charge Manoj Kumar Das, with the efforts of Sub-Inspectors Surajit Hazarika and Jitumoni Kalita and Sub-Inspector (WO/WT) Diganta Kumar Boro.

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