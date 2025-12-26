Assam: Orang prepares to observe 516th World Mahabir Chilarai Day

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Extensive preparations are underway in Orang for the observance of the 516th World Mahabir Chilarai Day on January 31 and February 1, 2026, under the joint initiative of the Udalguri District Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilani and the Orang Anchalik Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilani.

A general meeting in this regard was held on December 25 at Balisiha Namghar, presided over by Someshwar Deka, President of the Chilarai Day Celebration Committee. The purpose of the meeting was outlined by Secretary Dineshwar Deka. Speakers highlighted the historical and cultural importance of Mahabir Chilarai and stressed the need for an organized and inclusive celebration.

After deliberations, the meeting resolved to reconstitute 15 sub-committees and form an 11-member souvenir editorial committee. The release of souvenir publications and the commencement of donation collection also took place during the meeting.

Also Read: Assam: Dhubri District BJP celebrates 515th birth anniversary of Mahabir Chilarai