Orang Traders’ Association forms executive committee after 10 years

ORANG: After a long gap of 10 years, the General Meeting of the Orang Traders’ Association under Mazbat revenue circle in Udalguri district’s eastern belt was successfully held on Saturday at the conference hall of Orang VCDC. The meeting, presided over by Association President Dhiman Sen and conducted by Nayanjyoti Deka, witnessed the presence of a large number of traders from all corners of Orang Chariali.

The General Meeting unanimously adopted several important resolutions, including cleaning of drains and proper garbage disposal by concerned authorities, arranging adequate street light facilities at night, renewal of trade certificates and identity cards, induction of new members, maintaining contact with families of deceased traders, strict observance of the weekly holiday on every Saturday, keeping shops closed from morning till 12 noon in the event of a trader’s death, and proper implementation of the rules and regulations of the association.

The meeting was attended by senior journalist Nabakumar Deka, social worker Indra Kanta Sharma, senior traders Dipak Dutta, Radheshyam Dutta, Yubaraj Palan, Mukti Dey, and Surajit Pal, among others, who graced the dais.

On this occasion, a strong 31-member executive committee for the term 2025–27 was formed unanimously. The new office bearers are resident Tikaram Sharma, vice-presidents Jaymat Ali, Pankaj Deka, and Swapan Choudhury, General Secretary Manas Deka, assistant secretaries Gopal Nath, Dipak Mahato, organizing secretaries Moinul Islam, Pankaj Basak, Raju Kumar Newar, and Jahirul Islam. On the other hand, members who were inducted are Manoj Modak, Bablu Dey, Pranjal Bora, Bimala Saikia, Abhash Dey, Basudev Sharma, Devendra Sharma, Krishna Mahato, Jakir Ali, Mamoni Mahato, Ijarul Haque, Benudhar Chetry, Shravan Joshi, Jahed Ali, Bapan Dutta, Chandan Pal, Simanta Saikia, Tahed Ali, and Birbal Chauhan.

The meeting also expressed surprise and strong criticism towards outgoing President Dhiman Sen and Secretary Surajit Pal for failing to submit the annual report and financial statement of the previous term. A resolution was passed directing them to submit the report and accounts within 30 days.

It was further resolved that the newly-elected executive committee would assume office from August 30.

Additionally, to provide constructive and creative guidance, the meeting nominated the following as advisors to the Orang Traders’ Association: Dipak Dutta, Indra Kumar Sharma, Mukti Dey, Liladhar Regmi, Radheshyam Dutta, Akbar Rani, Nabakumar Deka, Nayanjyoti Deka, Dhiman Sen, Surajit Pal, and Jaymati Das.

