Organic vegetable growers in Dima Hasao struggle without any cold storage facility

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Organic vegetable growers in Dima Hasao, the majority of whom are women from villages surrounding Haflong, continue to face hardships due to the absence of a cold storage facility.

Every Saturday, these farmers bring freshly harvested organic vegetables to the weekly market in Haflong, hoping to sell their produce at fair prices. However, during the peak harvesting season, the market is flooded with vegetables, resulting in an oversupply. As a result, many farmers are compelled to sell their produce at significantly reduced prices, while some are forced to take unsold vegetables back home. Although organic vegetables from the district are increasingly preferred by health-conscious consumers for their freshness and nutritional value, the lack of proper storage facilities prevents farmers from preserving their produce until market demand improves.

Women play a vital role in the cultivation and marketing of organic vegetables in Dima Hasao, making a significant contribution to the rural economy and their household incomes. Farmers and locals believe that establishing a cold storage facility in Haflong would help reduce post-harvest losses, enable growers to obtain better prices for their produce, and encourage more women to engage in organic farming.

Also Read: Food Safety Inspection Finds No Artificial Colouring in Vegetables at Silchar