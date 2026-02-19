Organizational expansion: Bajrang Dal sets up Digboi regional committee

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a significant organizational development, the Digboi regional committee of the Bajrang Dal was formally constituted on Tuesday at a meeting held at the auditorium of the Shri Shri Nepali Vishnu Mandir Committee. The programme began with ceremonial prayers to Bharat Mata, followed by discussions on strengthening grassroots mobilization in the region.

The meeting was attended by key organizational figures, including Tinsukia district convenor Seemant Bordoloi, Digboi block president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Pashupati Nath Upadhyay, VHP secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Bajrang Dal functionary Jitu Kumar Deka, and several local members.

Announcing the newly formed regional body, the organizers appointed Deepankar Dutta as convenor, while Rajendra Kalwar and Rohit Thakur were named co-convenors. Other office-bearers include Vinod Rao Nand (Vyayam Shala Pramukh), Ujjal Debnath (student outreach head), Prince Gaur (security in-charge), Akhilesh Gupta (Milan Kendra head), Vishnu Sahu (cow protection in-charge), and Debojit Gupta (media in-charge).

Addressing the gathering, district convenor Bordoloi elaborated on the history and ideological foundation of Bajrang Dal, highlighting the need for disciplined organizational expansion and active engagement in social and cultural responsibilities. He urged members to work cohesively to consolidate the organization's presence in Digboi and adjoining areas.

In his address, VHP leader Upadhyay spoke on the prevailing socio-political climate and expressed concern over reported incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. He called on the community to remain united and vigilant, emphasizing collective solidarity during challenging times. With the formation of the new regional committee, Bajrang Dal leaders expressed confidence that organizational activities in Digboi would gain renewed momentum through structured outreach and strengthened grassroots coordination.

