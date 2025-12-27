VHP, Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini protest lynching of Bangladeshi Hindu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and Durga Vahini organized a protest rally on Friday to condemn the brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu citizen of Bangladesh, allegedly by Islamists.

The demonstration was scheduled for 10:00 am at the DC Office premises in Haflong, drawing attention to rising atrocities against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

“This heinous act cannot go unpunished,” said a VHP spokesperson, emphasizing the need for international intervention to protect vulnerable Hindus amid escalating communal tensions. The protest aimed to highlight systematic persecution and call on Indian authorities to raise the issue at diplomatic levels.

Community members in Dima Hasao, with its diverse tribal and ethnic fabric, also participated, underscoring cross-border concerns for minority rights. Security arrangements were coordinated with the local administration to ensure a peaceful gathering.

