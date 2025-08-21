Orphaned Asiatic black bear cubs begin new life in Dehing Patkai National Park

JORHAT: In a remarkable step for wildlife conservation in Assam, two orphaned Asiatic black bear (Ursus thibetanus) cubs rescued from the Dissoi Reserved Forest in Jorhat earlier this year have been successfully translocated to Dehing Patkai National Park for rehabilitation and eventual release into the wild.

The cubs, discovered abandoned on February 26, 2025, were initially handed over to the Na-Kachari Beat Office under Jorhat Forest Division by a local youth. With no trace of their mother found during subsequent surveys, the pair was transferred to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga, a facility jointly run by the Assam Forest Department, International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

At CWRC, under the supervision of Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury and his team, the cubs received medical care for mild dehydration and were reared in the small mammal nursery. Following established rehabilitation protocols, the cubs were nurtured on a canine milk replacer, gradually exposed to natural surroundings, and trained to retain their wild instincts—crucial for survival post-release.

A scientific survey was undertaken to identify a safe and suitable release site. While their original home in Dissoi Reserved Forest was considered, high human activity in the area made it unsuitable. Dehing Patkai National Park, with its dense forests, abundant resources, minimal human disturbance, and active community participation, was deemed the ideal location.

On June 4, 2025, the Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam, formally approved the translocation. The successful release took place on August 17, 2025, stated a press release.

