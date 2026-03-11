Orunodoi 3.0 Launched Across Assam: Rs 3,600 Crore Disbursed to 40 Lakh Women in Single Phase

The Assam government launched Orunodoi 3.0 on Tuesday, disbursing Rs 3,600 crore to nearly 40 lakh women beneficiaries across the state in a single phase — marking what officials described as a new milestone in Assam's social welfare history.

Each beneficiary received Rs 9,000 directly into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer, in an initiative led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

