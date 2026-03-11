Orunodoi 3.0 Launched Across Assam: Rs 3,600 Crore Disbursed to 40 Lakh Women in Single Phase

The Assam government launched Orunodoi 3.0 on Tuesday, disbursing Rs 3,600 crore to nearly 40 lakh women beneficiaries across the state in a single phase — marking what officials described as a new milestone in Assam's social welfare history.
Each beneficiary received Rs 9,000 directly into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer, in an initiative led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The state-level ceremonial launch was held at Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Khanapara, Guwahati, in the presence of Chief Minister Sarma. The event was simultaneously live-streamed across the state, with parallel ceremonies held at Gaon Panchayats, Municipal Boards, and Urban Wards to ensure direct participation by beneficiaries at the grassroots level.
In Dibrugarh, the distribution programme was held at the Jyoti Bishnu Bhupendra Auditorium in Bamunpathar. Cabinet Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan presided over the event and interacted with beneficiaries.
A total of 33,700 women beneficiaries from the Dibrugarh constituency received Rs 9,000 each directly into their bank accounts under the scheme.
Across Sonitpur district, 1,66,144 women received the financial assistance on Tuesday, with simultaneous events held across all five Legislative Assembly Constituencies from 10:00 am.
Dhekiajuli LAC recorded the highest number of beneficiaries at 39,762, followed by Naduar LAC with 34,895, Barchalla LAC with 32,524, Rangapara LAC with 29,779, and Tezpur LAC with 29,184.
MLAs, public representatives, Panchayat officials, and district administration personnel participated in constituency-level events, interacting with beneficiaries and highlighting the scheme's role in improving financial security for economically vulnerable households.