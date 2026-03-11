Assam: Orunodoi 3.0 grants distributed to 1,070 beneficiaries in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Orunodoi 3.0 consolidated amount of Rs 9,000 was disbursed to each of 40 lakh Orunodoi beneficiaries across Assam on Tuesday. Under the Demow Municipal board, the distribution programme was organized at the Demow Public Playground. The beneficiaries present in the programme sang Bihu songs and thanked Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Under the scheme, Rs 9000 each were disbursed into the accounts of 1,070 Orunodoi beneficiaries under the Demow Municipal Board. In the programme, Lukumoni Borah, Co-District Commissioner of Demow, Pallabita Baruah Gogoi, Chairperson of Demow Municipal Board, Mrityunjay Bharali, Chief Executive Officer of Demow Municipal Board, dignitaries, and beneficiaries were present.

