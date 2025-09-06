Out of the Desert, Into Danger: Camel Strays into Assam, Faces Grim Fate

Video clips of the visibly distressed animal, tethered and malnourished, went viral on social media, drawing swift attention from People For Animals (PFA), a prominent NGO advocating for animal welfare.

“This is not just a case of misplaced livestock,” said a PFA spokesperson. “Camels have no natural habitat or purpose here. We suspect this animal was trafficked across state lines, possibly for ritual slaughter or illegal trade both clear violations under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and transport rules.”

The NGO has filed an urgent petition with the Assam State Animal Welfare Board, demanding the camel's immediate rescue, medical care, and relocation to a certified sanctuary.