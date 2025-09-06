Out of the Desert, Into Danger: Camel Strays into Assam, Faces Grim Fate

Guwahati: A single camel was seen walking alone on a highway in Assam’s Barpeta district this week, has ignited a storm of concern among animal rights activists and residents alike. The unusual presence of the desert-dwelling animal in the far northeast state where camels are neither native nor traditionally used has raised alarm bells over illegal transport and possible plans for slaughter.
Video clips of the visibly distressed animal, tethered and malnourished, went viral on social media, drawing swift attention from People For Animals (PFA), a prominent NGO advocating for animal welfare.
“This is not just a case of misplaced livestock,” said a PFA spokesperson. “Camels have no natural habitat or purpose here. We suspect this animal was trafficked across state lines, possibly for ritual slaughter or illegal trade both clear violations under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and transport rules.”
The NGO has filed an urgent petition with the Assam State Animal Welfare Board, demanding the camel's immediate rescue, medical care, and relocation to a certified sanctuary.
Local police have launched a preliminary inquiry, though officials admitted they are still verifying the origins and intended purpose of the camel's journey. Animal trafficking across porous state borders remains a persistent issue in the region, often peaking during certain religious festivals.
The camel, currently under the care of local villagers, awaits formal intervention. “We urge the government to act before it’s too late,” said the PFA.
This rare and unsettling appearance has reignited a broader conversation on animal trafficking loopholes and the need for stronger interstate monitoring mechanisms.
