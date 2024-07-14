Outrage in Assam Over Alleged Job Scam: Women Lured by Fake TATA Semiconductor Offers, One Missing

Morigaon: An incident involving the alleged duping of unemployed women in Assam by fake job offers related to TATA’s semi conductor project in Jagiroad has sparked outrage. The Morigaon district students’ union body has alleged that a group of unscrupulous individuals have been exploiting the poor economic condition of the local women by promising them jobs at the semi conductor project of TATA, only to send them for training under false pretences.

The president and the secretary of the student body have demanded the administration to take exemplary action against the individuals who have taken advantage of the girls’ economic condition.

They alleged that the individuals have been engaging them in private companies in Bengaluru, Karnataka in the name of training.

The students' body claims that one woman has already gone missing after being lured by these individuals, and they have urged the administration to take strict action against the perpetrators and rescue the missing woman.

Also Read: Flood Recedes in Dibrugarh, Focus Turns to Drain Clean-Up and Road Repair

Also watch: